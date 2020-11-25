Global Home Automation Market Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings, Latest Technology, Industry Expansion Strategies till 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Home Automation Market” research report offers qualitative and quantitative insights in relation to industry growth rate, market segmentation, Home Automation market size, demand and revenue. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Home Automation market are analyzed in the report. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.

The Global Home Automation market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Home Automation market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Home Automation market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Vivint, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Leviton Mfg. Company, Inc.

Nest Labs (USA)

AMX

Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.

Abilia AB

HomeSeer Technologies, LLC

Legrand (France)

Control4 Corporation

SmartThings

Vantage Controls, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Savant Systems LLC

Vera Control, Ltd.

Siemens AG

TELETASK

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Home Automation market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Home Automation market.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Luxury

Do it Yourself (DIY)

Managed

Mainstream

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Lighting

Safety & Security

HVAC

Entertainment

Others

Global Home Automation Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Home Automation market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Home Automation market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Home Automation industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Home Automation market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Home Automation, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Home Automation in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Home Automation in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Home Automation. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Home Automation market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Home Automation market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Home Automation market?

What was the size of the emerging Home Automation market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Home Automation market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Home Automation market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Home Automation market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Home Automation market?

What are the Home Automation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Home Automation Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Home Automation Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Home Automation market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Home Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Automation

1.2 Home Automation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Automation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Home Automation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home Automation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Home Automation Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Home Automation (2014-2026)

2 Global Home Automation Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Home Automation Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Home Automation Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Home Automation Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Home Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Home Automation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Automation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Home Automation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Home Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Home Automation Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Home Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Home Automation Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Home Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Home Automation Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Home Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Home Automation Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Home Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Home Automation Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

…………………………………………………………………..

4 Global Home Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Home Automation Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Home Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Home Automation Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Home Automation Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Home Automation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Automation

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Home Automation Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Home Automation Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Home Automation

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Home Automation Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

