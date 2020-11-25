Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market | Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario

The new research report on Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai77328

The study on Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Neviot Global

Pepsi

Nestle

Mountain Valley Spring

XALTA

Daily Drink

Danone

Coca Cola

DS Group

Blue Keld Spring Water

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Flavored Bottled Water Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Flavored Bottled Water Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Flavored Bottled Water

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Flavored Bottled Water industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flavored Bottled Water Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Flavored Bottled Water Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Flavored Bottled Water

3.3 Flavored Bottled Water Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flavored Bottled Water

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Flavored Bottled Water

3.4 Market Distributors of Flavored Bottled Water

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Flavored Bottled Water Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market, by Type

4.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Value and Growth Rate of PET Bottles

4.3.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Value and Growth Rate of Glass Bottles

4.3.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Flavored Bottled Water Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Growth Rate of Super/Hypermarket (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Growth Rate of Convenience/Drug Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Growth Rate of Grocery Stores/Club Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Neviot Global

12.1.1 Neviot Global Basic Information

12.1.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.1.3 Neviot Global Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Pepsi

12.2.1 Pepsi Basic Information

12.2.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.2.3 Pepsi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Nestle

12.3.1 Nestle Basic Information

12.3.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.3.3 Nestle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Mountain Valley Spring

12.4.1 Mountain Valley Spring Basic Information

12.4.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.4.3 Mountain Valley Spring Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 XALTA

12.5.1 XALTA Basic Information

12.5.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.5.3 XALTA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Daily Drink

12.6.1 Daily Drink Basic Information

12.6.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.6.3 Daily Drink Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Danone

12.7.1 Danone Basic Information

12.7.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.7.3 Danone Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Coca Cola

12.8.1 Coca Cola Basic Information

12.8.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.8.3 Coca Cola Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 DS Group

12.9.1 DS Group Basic Information

12.9.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.9.3 DS Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Blue Keld Spring Water

12.10.1 Blue Keld Spring Water Basic Information

12.10.2 Flavored Bottled Water Product Introduction

12.10.3 Blue Keld Spring Water Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Forecast

14.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 PET Bottles Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Glass Bottles Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Super/Hypermarket Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Convenience/Drug Stores Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Grocery Stores/Club Stores Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Flavored Bottled Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai77328

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]