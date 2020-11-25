Bottled Water Processing Market Booming By Size, Revenue And Trend In 2020 Scrutinized In New Research

Global Bottled Water Processing Market

By Technology (Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Reverse Osmosis (RO), By Equipment (Bottle Washers, Filters, Fillers & Cappers,Blow Molders), By Application (Flavored Water, Sparkling Water,Still Water), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at USD 1,716.51 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,720.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

The Bottled Water Processing Market has technology that is used to produce bottled water. The market has grown rapidly due to the increase in consumption of bottled water. The contaminated water bodies and shortage of water has increased the demand for Bottled Water processing market. As the demand for bottled water has increased, many people are coming up with bottled water industries due to the major increase in demand. This market involves key players like startup firms and mid- tier companies.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High rise in consumption of bottled water.

1.2 Better technology in bottled water processing equipment.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Sudden rise in cost of raw materials and power supplies.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bottled Water Processing Marketis segmented on thebasis of Technology, Equipment, Application, and Region.

1. By technology:

1.1 Ultrafiltration (UF)

1.2 Microfiltration (MF)

1.3 Bottle Washing & Filling

1.4 Reverse Osmosis (RO

1.5 Chlorination

1.6 Others.

2. By Equipment:

2.1 Bottle Washers

2.2 Filters

2.3 Fillers & Cappers

2.4 Shrink Wrappers

2.5 Blow Molders

2.6 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Flavored Water

3.2 Sparkling Water

3.3 Still Water

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest Of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Inline Filling Systems Inc.

2. Axeon Water Technologies

3. Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.

4. PALL Corporation

5. The DOW Chemical Co.

6. General Electric (GE) Company (Subsidiary: GE Water & Process Technologies)

7. Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

8. Seychelles Environmental Technologies, Inc.

9. Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc

10. Norland International Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

