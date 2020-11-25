Comprehensive Report on Craft Chocolate Industry Market by global COVID-19 impact analysis, industry trends, business strategies, opportunities and forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Craft Chocolate Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Craft Chocolate Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Craft Chocolate Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Craft Chocolate Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Craft Chocolate Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Castronovo Chocolate

Blommer Chocolate Company

Kra

Cocoa Processing Company

Hershey’s

Galle & Jessen

E. Wedel

Amedei

Barry Callebaut

Bonnat Chocolates

Askinosie Chocolate

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Chocolaterie Robert

Ah Cacao Real Chocolate

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Craft Chocolate Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Craft Chocolate Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Craft Chocolate

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Craft Chocolate industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Craft Chocolate Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Craft Chocolate Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Craft Chocolate

3.3 Craft Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Craft Chocolate

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Craft Chocolate

3.4 Market Distributors of Craft Chocolate

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Craft Chocolate Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Craft Chocolate Market, by Type

4.1 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Craft Chocolate Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Growth Rate of Dark Chocolate

4.3.2 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Growth Rate of White Chocolate

4.3.3 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Growth Rate of Milk Chocolate

4.3.4 Global Craft Chocolate Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Craft Chocolate Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Craft Chocolate Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Craft Chocolate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Craft Chocolate Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Craft Chocolate Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Craft Chocolate Consumption and Growth Rate of Wholesale (2015-2020)

6 Global Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Craft Chocolate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Craft Chocolate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Craft Chocolate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Craft Chocolate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Craft Chocolate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Craft Chocolate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Craft Chocolate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Craft Chocolate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Chocolate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Chocolate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Craft Chocolate Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Craft Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Craft Chocolate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Craft Chocolate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Craft Chocolate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Castronovo Chocolate

12.1.1 Castronovo Chocolate Basic Information

12.1.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.1.3 Castronovo Chocolate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Blommer Chocolate Company

12.2.1 Blommer Chocolate Company Basic Information

12.2.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.2.3 Blommer Chocolate Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Kra

12.3.1 Kra Basic Information

12.3.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.3.3 Kra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Cocoa Processing Company

12.4.1 Cocoa Processing Company Basic Information

12.4.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.4.3 Cocoa Processing Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Hershey’s

12.5.1 Hershey’s Basic Information

12.5.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.5.3 Hershey’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Galle & Jessen

12.6.1 Galle & Jessen Basic Information

12.6.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.6.3 Galle & Jessen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 E. Wedel

12.7.1 E. Wedel Basic Information

12.7.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.7.3 E. Wedel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Amedei

12.8.1 Amedei Basic Information

12.8.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.8.3 Amedei Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Barry Callebaut

12.9.1 Barry Callebaut Basic Information

12.9.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.9.3 Barry Callebaut Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Bonnat Chocolates

12.10.1 Bonnat Chocolates Basic Information

12.10.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.10.3 Bonnat Chocolates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Askinosie Chocolate

12.11.1 Askinosie Chocolate Basic Information

12.11.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.11.3 Askinosie Chocolate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Amano Artisan Chocolate

12.12.1 Amano Artisan Chocolate Basic Information

12.12.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.12.3 Amano Artisan Chocolate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Chocolaterie Robert

12.13.1 Chocolaterie Robert Basic Information

12.13.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.13.3 Chocolaterie Robert Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Ah Cacao Real Chocolate

12.14.1 Ah Cacao Real Chocolate Basic Information

12.14.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.14.3 Ah Cacao Real Chocolate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

12.15.1 Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Basic Information

12.15.2 Craft Chocolate Product Introduction

12.15.3 Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Craft Chocolate Market Forecast

14.1 Global Craft Chocolate Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Dark Chocolate Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 White Chocolate Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Milk Chocolate Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Craft Chocolate Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Wholesale Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Craft Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

