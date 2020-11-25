Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market by COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT, market size, chain and raw materials analysis report by 2026 scrutinized in the new report

The new research report on Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Sharp Solar

Renesola

Sunpower Corporation

Jinko Solar

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

Yingli Green Energy

Solarcity

Trina Solar Limited

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Rooftop Solar Panel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Rooftop Solar Panel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rooftop Solar Panel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rooftop Solar Panel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rooftop Solar Panel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Rooftop Solar Panel

3.3 Rooftop Solar Panel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rooftop Solar Panel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rooftop Solar Panel

3.4 Market Distributors of Rooftop Solar Panel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rooftop Solar Panel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Value and Growth Rate of Thin Film

4.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Value and Growth Rate of Crystalline Silicon

4.4 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Rooftop Solar Panel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Rooftop Solar Panel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Rooftop Solar Panel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Rooftop Solar Panel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Canadian Solar

12.1.1 Canadian Solar Basic Information

12.1.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.1.3 Canadian Solar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 JA Solar

12.2.1 JA Solar Basic Information

12.2.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.2.3 JA Solar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Sharp Solar

12.3.1 Sharp Solar Basic Information

12.3.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.3.3 Sharp Solar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Renesola

12.4.1 Renesola Basic Information

12.4.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.4.3 Renesola Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Sunpower Corporation

12.5.1 Sunpower Corporation Basic Information

12.5.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.5.3 Sunpower Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Jinko Solar

12.6.1 Jinko Solar Basic Information

12.6.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.6.3 Jinko Solar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

12.7.1 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd Basic Information

12.7.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.7.3 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Yingli Green Energy

12.8.1 Yingli Green Energy Basic Information

12.8.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.8.3 Yingli Green Energy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Solarcity

12.9.1 Solarcity Basic Information

12.9.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.9.3 Solarcity Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Trina Solar Limited

12.10.1 Trina Solar Limited Basic Information

12.10.2 Rooftop Solar Panel Product Introduction

12.10.3 Trina Solar Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Forecast

14.1 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Thin Film Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Crystalline Silicon Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Residential Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Rooftop Solar Panel Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

