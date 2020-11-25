COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Potato Chips Industry Market 2020-2026

The new research report on Potato Chips Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Potato Chips Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Potato Chips Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Potato Chips Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The Potato Chips Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Potato Chips Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

UTZ Quality Foods

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Calbee Foods Co., ltd

PepsiCo

Intersnack Group

Synders-Lance

Herr

Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Potato Chips Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Potato Chips Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Potato Chips

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Potato Chips industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Potato Chips Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Potato Chips Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Potato Chips Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Potato Chips Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Potato Chips Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Potato Chips Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Potato Chips

3.3 Potato Chips Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Potato Chips

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Potato Chips

3.4 Market Distributors of Potato Chips

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Potato Chips Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Potato Chips Market, by Type

4.1 Global Potato Chips Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Potato Chips Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate of Salted

4.3.2 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate of Chili

4.3.3 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate of Plain

4.3.4 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate of Flavored

4.3.5 Global Potato Chips Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Potato Chips Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Potato Chips Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Growth Rate of Upermarket/hypermarket (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Growth Rate of Convenience store (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Growth Rate of E-commerce (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Potato Chips Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Potato Chips Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Potato Chips Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Potato Chips Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Potato Chips Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Potato Chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Potato Chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Potato Chips Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Potato Chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Potato Chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Potato Chips Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Potato Chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Potato Chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Potato Chips Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Potato Chips Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Potato Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Potato Chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Potato Chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Potato Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 UTZ Quality Foods

12.1.1 UTZ Quality Foods Basic Information

12.1.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.1.3 UTZ Quality Foods Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Diamond Foods, Inc.

12.2.1 Diamond Foods, Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.2.3 Diamond Foods, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Calbee Foods Co., ltd

12.3.1 Calbee Foods Co., ltd Basic Information

12.3.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.3.3 Calbee Foods Co., ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 PepsiCo

12.4.1 PepsiCo Basic Information

12.4.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.4.3 PepsiCo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Intersnack Group

12.5.1 Intersnack Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.5.3 Intersnack Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Synders-Lance

12.6.1 Synders-Lance Basic Information

12.6.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.6.3 Synders-Lance Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Herr

12.7.1 Herr Basic Information

12.7.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.7.3 Herr Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group

12.8.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group Basic Information

12.8.2 Potato Chips Product Introduction

12.8.3 Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Potato Chips Market Forecast

14.1 Global Potato Chips Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Salted Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Chili Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Plain Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Flavored Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Potato Chips Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Upermarket/hypermarket Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Convenience store Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 E-commerce Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Potato Chips Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

