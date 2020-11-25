COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Cellex, RayBiotech, Biopanda

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Research Report: Cellex, RayBiotech, Biopanda, BioMedomics, GenBody, SD Biosensor, Advaite, Premier Biotech, Epitope Diagnostics, CTK Biotech, Creative Diagnostics, Eagle Biosciences, Sure Biotech, Sugentech, Sensing self, Euroimmun AG, PharmACT, Liming Bio, Beijing Wantai, Livzon Diagnostics, Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology, Orient Gene Biotech, INNOVITA, Dynamiker, Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech

Types: RDT(Rapid Diagnostic Test)

ELISA(Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Aassay)

Neutralization Assay



Applications: Hospital

Special Clinic

Research Institutions



The COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type of Serological Test

1.4.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type of Serological Test

1.4.2 RDT(Rapid Diagnostic Test)

1.4.3 ELISA(Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Aassay)

1.4.4 Neutralization Assay

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Special Clinic

1.5.4 Research Institutions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type of Serological Test (2015-2026)

4.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

4.1.3 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type of Serological Test (2015-2026)

4.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

4.2.3 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

4.3 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type of Serological Test and Application

6.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Historic Market Review by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Market Share by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price by Type of Serological Test (2015-2020)

6.4 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price Forecast by Type of Serological Test (2021-2026)

6.5 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cellex

12.1.1 Cellex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cellex Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cellex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cellex COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.1.5 Cellex Recent Development

12.2 RayBiotech

12.2.1 RayBiotech Corporation Information

12.2.2 RayBiotech Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RayBiotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 RayBiotech COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.2.5 RayBiotech Recent Development

12.3 Biopanda

12.3.1 Biopanda Corporation Information

12.3.2 Biopanda Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Biopanda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Biopanda COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.3.5 Biopanda Recent Development

12.4 BioMedomics

12.4.1 BioMedomics Corporation Information

12.4.2 BioMedomics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BioMedomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BioMedomics COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.4.5 BioMedomics Recent Development

12.5 GenBody

12.5.1 GenBody Corporation Information

12.5.2 GenBody Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GenBody Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GenBody COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.5.5 GenBody Recent Development

12.6 SD Biosensor

12.6.1 SD Biosensor Corporation Information

12.6.2 SD Biosensor Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SD Biosensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SD Biosensor COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.6.5 SD Biosensor Recent Development

12.7 Advaite

12.7.1 Advaite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Advaite Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Advaite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Advaite COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.7.5 Advaite Recent Development

12.8 Premier Biotech

12.8.1 Premier Biotech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Premier Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Premier Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Premier Biotech COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.8.5 Premier Biotech Recent Development

12.9 Epitope Diagnostics

12.9.1 Epitope Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Epitope Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Epitope Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Epitope Diagnostics COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.9.5 Epitope Diagnostics Recent Development

12.10 CTK Biotech

12.10.1 CTK Biotech Corporation Information

12.10.2 CTK Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CTK Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CTK Biotech COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Products Offered

12.10.5 CTK Biotech Recent Development

12.12 Eagle Biosciences

12.12.1 Eagle Biosciences Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eagle Biosciences Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Eagle Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Eagle Biosciences Products Offered

12.12.5 Eagle Biosciences Recent Development

12.13 Sure Biotech

12.13.1 Sure Biotech Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sure Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sure Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sure Biotech Products Offered

12.13.5 Sure Biotech Recent Development

12.14 Sugentech

12.14.1 Sugentech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sugentech Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sugentech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Sugentech Products Offered

12.14.5 Sugentech Recent Development

12.15 Sensing self

12.15.1 Sensing self Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sensing self Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sensing self Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sensing self Products Offered

12.15.5 Sensing self Recent Development

12.16 Euroimmun AG

12.16.1 Euroimmun AG Corporation Information

12.16.2 Euroimmun AG Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Euroimmun AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Euroimmun AG Products Offered

12.16.5 Euroimmun AG Recent Development

12.17 PharmACT

12.17.1 PharmACT Corporation Information

12.17.2 PharmACT Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 PharmACT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 PharmACT Products Offered

12.17.5 PharmACT Recent Development

12.18 Liming Bio

12.18.1 Liming Bio Corporation Information

12.18.2 Liming Bio Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Liming Bio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Liming Bio Products Offered

12.18.5 Liming Bio Recent Development

12.19 Beijing Wantai

12.19.1 Beijing Wantai Corporation Information

12.19.2 Beijing Wantai Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Beijing Wantai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Beijing Wantai Products Offered

12.19.5 Beijing Wantai Recent Development

12.20 Livzon Diagnostics

12.20.1 Livzon Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.20.2 Livzon Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Livzon Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Livzon Diagnostics Products Offered

12.20.5 Livzon Diagnostics Recent Development

12.21 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology

12.21.1 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology Products Offered

12.21.5 Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology Recent Development

12.22 Orient Gene Biotech

12.22.1 Orient Gene Biotech Corporation Information

12.22.2 Orient Gene Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Orient Gene Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Orient Gene Biotech Products Offered

12.22.5 Orient Gene Biotech Recent Development

12.23 INNOVITA

12.23.1 INNOVITA Corporation Information

12.23.2 INNOVITA Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 INNOVITA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 INNOVITA Products Offered

12.23.5 INNOVITA Recent Development

12.24 Dynamiker

12.24.1 Dynamiker Corporation Information

12.24.2 Dynamiker Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Dynamiker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Dynamiker Products Offered

12.24.5 Dynamiker Recent Development

12.25 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech

12.25.1 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Corporation Information

12.25.2 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Products Offered

12.25.5 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test Kits Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”