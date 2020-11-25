Mobile DR Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Landwind, Carestream, Canon

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Mobile DR market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mobile DR market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mobile DR report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile DR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile DR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile DR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile DR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile DR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile DR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile DR Market Research Report: Landwind, Carestream, Canon, PHILIPS, TECHNIX, Siemens, Shimadzu Corporation, YIJU, Kndmed, AGFA, PERLONG, ORICH, GE, Sontu, ANKE, Angell, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

Types: Manual

Electric

Remote Control Drive



Applications: Radiology Department

Orthopaedic

Ward

Emergency Room

Operating Room

ICU



The Mobile DR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile DR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile DR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile DR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile DR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile DR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile DR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile DR market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile DR Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Mobile DR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Manual

1.4.3 Electric

1.4.4 Remote Control Drive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Radiology Department

1.5.3 Orthopaedic

1.5.4 Ward

1.5.5 Emergency Room

1.5.6 Operating Room

1.5.7 ICU

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mobile DR Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Mobile DR Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Mobile DR, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Mobile DR Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Mobile DR Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Mobile DR Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Mobile DR Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Mobile DR Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Mobile DR Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile DR Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile DR Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile DR Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Mobile DR Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Mobile DR Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mobile DR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile DR Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Mobile DR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Mobile DR Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Mobile DR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Mobile DR Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Mobile DR Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mobile DR Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Mobile DR Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Mobile DR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Mobile DR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Mobile DR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Mobile DR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Mobile DR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Mobile DR Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Mobile DR Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Mobile DR Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Mobile DR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Mobile DR Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Mobile DR Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Mobile DR Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Mobile DR Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Mobile DR Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Mobile DR Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Mobile DR Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Mobile DR Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Mobile DR Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Mobile DR Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Mobile DR Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Mobile DR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Mobile DR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Mobile DR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Mobile DR Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Mobile DR Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Mobile DR Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Mobile DR Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Mobile DR Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Mobile DR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Mobile DR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Mobile DR Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Mobile DR Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Mobile DR Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Mobile DR Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mobile DR Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Mobile DR Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Mobile DR Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Mobile DR Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile DR Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile DR Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile DR Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Mobile DR Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Mobile DR Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Mobile DR Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile DR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile DR Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile DR Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile DR Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Landwind

12.1.1 Landwind Corporation Information

12.1.2 Landwind Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Landwind Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Landwind Mobile DR Products Offered

12.1.5 Landwind Recent Development

12.2 Carestream

12.2.1 Carestream Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carestream Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carestream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Carestream Mobile DR Products Offered

12.2.5 Carestream Recent Development

12.3 Canon

12.3.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Canon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Canon Mobile DR Products Offered

12.3.5 Canon Recent Development

12.4 PHILIPS

12.4.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

12.4.2 PHILIPS Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PHILIPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PHILIPS Mobile DR Products Offered

12.4.5 PHILIPS Recent Development

12.5 TECHNIX

12.5.1 TECHNIX Corporation Information

12.5.2 TECHNIX Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TECHNIX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TECHNIX Mobile DR Products Offered

12.5.5 TECHNIX Recent Development

12.6 Siemens

12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Siemens Mobile DR Products Offered

12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.7 Shimadzu Corporation

12.7.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shimadzu Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shimadzu Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shimadzu Corporation Mobile DR Products Offered

12.7.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

12.8 YIJU

12.8.1 YIJU Corporation Information

12.8.2 YIJU Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 YIJU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 YIJU Mobile DR Products Offered

12.8.5 YIJU Recent Development

12.9 Kndmed

12.9.1 Kndmed Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kndmed Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kndmed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kndmed Mobile DR Products Offered

12.9.5 Kndmed Recent Development

12.10 AGFA

12.10.1 AGFA Corporation Information

12.10.2 AGFA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AGFA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 AGFA Mobile DR Products Offered

12.10.5 AGFA Recent Development

12.12 ORICH

12.12.1 ORICH Corporation Information

12.12.2 ORICH Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ORICH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ORICH Products Offered

12.12.5 ORICH Recent Development

12.13 GE

12.13.1 GE Corporation Information

12.13.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 GE Products Offered

12.13.5 GE Recent Development

12.14 Sontu

12.14.1 Sontu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sontu Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sontu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Sontu Products Offered

12.14.5 Sontu Recent Development

12.15 ANKE

12.15.1 ANKE Corporation Information

12.15.2 ANKE Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 ANKE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ANKE Products Offered

12.15.5 ANKE Recent Development

12.16 Angell

12.16.1 Angell Corporation Information

12.16.2 Angell Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Angell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Angell Products Offered

12.16.5 Angell Recent Development

12.17 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

12.17.1 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Products Offered

12.17.5 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile DR Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Mobile DR Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”