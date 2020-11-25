Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2025

The global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market was valued at USD 190.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 380.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

Spices and Seasonings Market

Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Commercial Seaweeds Market

Sugar Toppings Market

Flavored Syrups Market

Food Glazing Agents Market

Carotenoids Market

Food Enzymes Market

Food Encapsulation Market

Organic Soy Protein Market

The introduction of new products in the market is a major factor driving market demand. The rising health awareness coupled with growing importance about natural products is expected to boost sales of fruits and vegetable processed products. The demand is expected to be high in Asia Pacific owing to increasing population and rising disposable incomes.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059029

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Introduction of new technologies in fruit and vegetable processing

1.2 Growing consumer demand for fruit drinks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing energy costs

Market Segmentation:

The global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is segmented on the type, operation, product, product type, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Pre-Processing Equipment

1.2 Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

1.3 Fillers

1.4 Washing and Dewatering

1.5 Packaging and Handling

1.6 Seasoning Systems

1.7 Others

2. By Operation:

2.1 Automatic

2.2 Semi-Automatic

3. By Product:

3.1 Fruits

3.2 Vegetables

3.3 Others

4. By Product Type:

4.1 Fresh

4.2 Fresh Cut

4.3 Canned

4.4 Frozen

4.5 Dried & Dehydrated

4.6 Convenience

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Del Monte Foods Inc.

2. Bosch Packaging Technology

3. ConAgra Foods Inc.

4. Safeway Inc.

5. JBT Corporation

6. Buhler Group

7. The Kroger Company

8. GEA Group AG

9. Dole Food Company Inc.

10. Greencore Group PLC

11. The Kraft Heinz Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059029

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Fruit and Vegetable Processing market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609