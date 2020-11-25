Carbon Tetrachloride Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes AkzoNobel N.V., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Ineos, Kem One,, Nouryon B.V

The carbon tetrachloride market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising concern from the environmental authorities for the carbon tetrachloride consumption. Moreover, the growing number of end use industries in these countries can also contribute to the increasing demand for carbon tetrachloride in the regional market. However, owing to its ozone depletion properties, its use has declined over the past few decades that is projected to hamper the overall growth of the carbon tetrachloride market.

Leading Carbon Tetrachloride Market Players:

AkzoNobel N.V., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Ineos, Kem One,, Nouryon B.V., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu, Solvay S.A., Tokuyama Corporation, Toronto Research Chemicals,

Carbon tetrachloride (CTC) is produced as a by-product of the chlorination processing of methane. Also, the carbon tetrachloride is non ” flammable and also does not showcase miscibility in water. However, it is highly miscible in chloroform and other organic solvents. Carbon tetrachloride is one of the chemicals responsible for ozone depletion. Carbon tetrachloride is a very good solvent. It is a non-polar compound, and readily dissolves other non-polar compounds such as oil, fat and iodine.

The “Global Carbon Tetrachloride Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carbon tetrachloride market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global carbon tetrachloride market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon tetrachloride market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global carbon tetrachloride market is segmented on the basis of grade type and application. On the basis of grade type, the global carbon tetrachloride market is divided into pharmaceutical, analytical and industrial. On the basis of application, the global carbon tetrachloride market is divided into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, solvents, blowing agents and others.

