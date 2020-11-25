Regenerative Blowers Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020-2027 AMETEK, Atlantic Blowers, Becker Pumps Corporation, Busch Group

Rapid growth in the industrial sector, growing water and wastewater treatment plants, and a wide range of application of these blowers in the food industry are positively impacting the regenerative blower market growth. Further, the features of regenerative blowers such as high performance, less maintenance, robust design, and are useful to remove smoke or dust are making them well suited for fertilizers, chemical, mining, industries, which expected to influence the growth of the global regenerative blower market in the coming years.

Leading Regenerative Blowers Market Players:

AMETEK Inc., Atlantic Blowers, Becker Pumps Corporation, Busch Group, Chuan Fan Electric Co., Ltd., Elektror airsystems gmbh, Gardner Denver (Ingersoll Rand, Inc.), Hitachi, Ltd., KNB Corporation, Spencer Turbine Company

Regenerative blowers are also known side channel blowers, ring compress, or vortex blower; they are used to move large volumes of air at lower pressure. The regenerative blowers have several benefits such as low noise, compact & lightweight design, robust & efficient performance, and less vibration. Thus, technological advancements and superior features are growing the adoption of regenerative blowers among the various industries that augment the regenerative blowers market growth.

The “Global Regenerative Blowers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the regenerative blowers industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview regenerative blowers market with detailed market segmentation as stage, end-user, and geography. The global regenerative blowers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading regenerative blowers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the regenerative blowers market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global regenerative blowers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The regenerative blowers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

