Standing Raising Aids Market Sales Revenue to Substantially Surge in the Next Ten Years Owing to High Adoption Rate During COVID-19 Lockdown Period

Standing and raising aids promotes mobilization of patients and is used to improve the functional ability of individual with disabilities. These are installed or movable equipment used to carry patients for the management of medical emergencies. Standing and raising aids has enabled people to be independent in individual’s functioning, enabling their wellbeing. According to WHO, about 15% of the world’s population, suffers from some kind of disability. The patients gains psychological benefits and is not fully dependent on others for day to day necessity. These are multi-functional devices and gives us an opportunity to improve effectiveness and quality of care in hospitals, elderly care units and other care facilities. The development of powered devices has eased the life of patients by reducing the time and energy. Good ergonomic design of the standing & raising aids involves positive development in the field of elderly care.

Standing & raising aids are designed to provide easy mobility, efficiency, safety, and comfort ability as possible to healthcare professional and improve nursing point of care that help to target changing healthcare needs in elderly care filed. The standing & raising aids are used in the treatment of bedridden patients, thus improving patient outcomes. These devices help to improve the life of physically challenged people by aiding position change of the people from sitting to standing, raising from the bed or chair and help in the transportation

Nowadays, the standing and raising aids devices are both lightweight and portable, and is equipped with best design, so that is can be used any time during emergency. Manufacturers are holding interest in manual standers and sitters as they are understanding the need for long term, secure affordable, easier systems to promote mobility raising care standards. One of the biggest benefits of these standing and raising aids is quicker service, as there is no need for the patient to wait long during emergency conditions and thus there is no need of manual handing for daily routine tasks and thus reduces the risk of back problems and injuries at work

Demand for standing and raising aids are increasing due to increase in disability, older people, people with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and stroke, mental health condition which includes dementia and autism. According to WHO, increase in ageing global population, rise in non-communicable diseases, more than 2 billion people will need at least 1 assistive product by 2050, with many older people needing two or more. Rise in road accidents, rise in lifestyle diseases, advancement in technology and the demand for devices to increase elderly care is anticipated to fuel the growth of standing and raising aids market.

The global standing and raising aids market standing & raising aids is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segment by product type

Powered lifts

Manual lifts

Portable lifts

Bariatric lifts

Stand up lifts

Standing transports

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Elderly Care Units

Home Care Settings

Others

The global market for standing & raising aids is segmented into product type and end user. Based on the product type, the standing & raising aids market is segmented into powered lifts, manual lifts, portable lifts, bariatric lifts, stand up lifts, standing transports. Based on the end user, the market is segmented based on hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, elderly care units, home care settings and others. The market for standing & raising aids will boost in the near future due to patient comfort, improving working efficiency for caregivers, encourages mobility and also help in the stimulation of cerebral activity.

By regional presence, the global standing & raising aids market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products. Increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in geriatric population and patient population. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for standing & raising aids market

Some of the major players in standing & raising aids market are;

ArjoHuntleigh

Akces-Med. Sp. o.o.

ATO FORM Gmbh

CHINESPORT REHABILITATION and MEDICAL EQUIPMENT s.p.a

Invacare Corporation

Horcher Medical Systems

Guldmann Inc.

Joerns Healthcare

Mackworth Healthcare Ltd.

WINNCARE GmbH

UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Standing & Raising Aids Segments

Standing & Raising Aids Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Standing & Raising Aids Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Standing & Raising Aids Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Standing & Raising Aids Drivers And Restraints

