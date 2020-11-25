Water Testing and Analysis Market Analysis 2020-2025 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Rising Demand From FMCG Sector, Leading 10 Companies, Future Growth Opportunities, Latest Technology

Market Overview:

The global Water Testing and Analysis market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Water Testing and Analysis has become an indispensable component due to the rise in water borne diseases. Effluent treatment is necessary as heavy metals such as lead are found in water dispersed from industries. The growing scarcity of pure water is expected to boost usage of water testing and analysis services.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008182

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing and government and private funding for water projects

1.2 Rising usage of water in industrial application

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited market penetration for water testing technologies

2.2 Reluctance of municipal bodies and civic bodies to adopt such techniques

View Source Of Related Reports:

Water Testing and Analysis Market

Turf Protection Market

Textile Yarn Market

Termite Control Market

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

Silk Market

Seed Treatment Market

Refrigerated Transport Market

Planting Equipment Market

Pheromones Market

Packaging Testing Market

Mycotoxin Testing Market

Mulch Films Market

Market Segmentation:

The global Water Testing and Analysismarket is segmented on the product, product type, applicationand region.

1. By Product:

1.1 TOC Analyzer

1.2 Dissolved Oxygen Meter

1.3 Conductivity Meter

1.4 Turbidity Meter

1.5 Ph Meter

1.6 Others

2. By Product Type:

2.1 Handheld

2.2 Portable

2.3 Benchtop

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Industrial

3.2 Laboratory

3.3 Government

3.4 Environment

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Shimadzu Corporation

2. General Electric Company

3. Horiba Ltd.

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Tintometer GmbH

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. Emerson Electric Co.

8. Honeywell International Inc.

9. Agilent Technologies Inc.

10. ABB Ltd.

11. Mettler-Toledo International

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008182

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Water Testing and Analysismarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609