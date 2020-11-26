Antimicrobial Ingredients Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2020-2029

The “Antimicrobial Ingredients Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Antimicrobial Ingredients niche is presented by the Antimicrobial Ingredients report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Antimicrobial Ingredients report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Antibacterial ingredient refer to a class of agents used to prevent plant diseases caused by various types of pathogenic microorganisms. An agent that kills or inhibits the growth of pathogenic microorganisms, but does not interfere with the normal growth of the plant.

Antibacterial agents are generally classified into inorganic antibacterial agents, organic antibacterial agents and natural antibacterial agents.

The global Antimicrobial Ingredients market size is projected to reach US$ 7892.4 million by 2026, from US$ 6898.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Lonza

Dow

Troy Corporation

ThorGmbh

Lanxess

Clariant

BASF

AkzoNobel

Nalco Champion

Albemarle

Kemira Oyj

Stepan

Bio Chemical

Xingyuan Chemistry

Market Segment by Type

Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

Preservatives

Pest Control

Other Biocidal Products

Market Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paintings & Coatings

Others