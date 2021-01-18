Hardware Token Market May Set New Growth Story | YubiKey, RSA Security, Entrust

Latest released the research study on Global Hardware Token Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hardware Token Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hardware Token. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are YubiKey (United States),Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands),RSA Security Inc. (United States),VASCO (United States),Entrust (United States),EMC Corporation (United States),SafeNet Inc. (United States),ActivIdentity Corp. (United States),Deepnet Security Ltd. (UK),ID Control B.V. (Netherlands).

What is Hardware Token Market?

Hardware token is a small, physical device. It provides authentication with token cards. Instead of receiving one-time passwords on the mobile phone the users obtain passwords from a token card. The customer assigns token cards to users that require the authentication method. Some of the hardware tokens having an internal clock that, in combination with the deviceâ€™s unique identifier, an input PIN or password, and potentially other factors, is used to generate a code.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (USB Tokens, SIM Tokens, Mini Tokens), Application (BFSI, Manufacturing Industry, Government & Defence, Transportation, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), Hardware (Disconnected Tokens, Connected Tokens)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase Demand of Multifactor Authentication

Growth Drivers

Increase Demand of High Security for Banking Credential

Increase Adoption of Smartphones

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing Adoption of Software Token Is Hampering the Growth of Hardware Token Market

Opportunities

It Has High Potential Where Internet Access in Not Present, Because Of It Work On Without Any Internet Connection

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



