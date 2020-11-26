Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 | CENTOGENE AG, Hologic, Pathway Genomics

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hereditary Cancer Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnosis Type, Technology, and End User’. The global hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hereditary cancer testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the hereditary cancer testing market include Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, and CENTOGENE AG, among others.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the hereditary cancer testing market. For instance, during April 2019, Hologic, Inc., launched the Trident HD specimen radiography system. It is a next-generation solution that delivers improved image quality, better workflow, and instant sample verification during breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies. The product launches enable companies to expand their corresponding product portfolios and increase the customer base worldwide.

The market for hereditary cancer testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years. In addition, growing demand for noninvasive methods of detection are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, ~5–10% of breast cancers are related to the mutated genes inherited from parents. The variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are prevalent. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have ~72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, while those with the BRCA2 mutation have ~69% risk of the same. Hence, with the rising occurrence of cancer, need for their early detection is also rising around the world. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cancer drives the steady growth of the hereditary cancer testing market.

