Sanger Sequencing Service Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Sanger Sequencing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, End User, and Geography.’ The global Sanger sequencing service market is expected to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Sanger sequencing service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the Sanger sequencing service market include Microsynth AG, Laragen, Inc., StarSEQ GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Fasteris SA, Quintara Biosciences, GENEWIZ, GenScript, and SciGenom Labs among others. The market of Sanger sequencing service has witnessed various organic developments during recent years. During September 2019, GENEWIZ, a Brooks Life Sciences Company, declared the opening of its European headquarters for its genomics business in Germany. The facility will provide onsite Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing services.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe is the second-largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed an increase in research funding and growth of the biotechnology sector, which is expected to offer growth opportunities in the market.

In many clinical studies, in different groups of subjects, substantive insights have been made by comparing the primary DNA sequences of genes. For example, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recent study showed that up to 2% of the variants detected by NGS were not reproducible by Sanger sequencing. Therefore, in many clinical studies before a firm conclusion from variants identified by NGS, it should be confirmed by an orthogonal method. Reference materials sequenced by Sanger approaches provide ground truth against which the NGS assay can be benchmarked.

The report segments the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market as follows:

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

