Isocyanates Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status And Prediction 2026

The recent report titled “Covid-19 Impact on Global Isocyanates Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” offered by coherentmarketinsights.com, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Isocyanates market”.

This is the most recent report inclusive of the COVID-19 effects on the functioning of the market. It is well known that some changes, for the worse, were administered by the pandemic on all industries. The current scenario of the business sector and pandemic’s impact on the past and future of the industry are covered in this report.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies : Bayer Material Science, The Dow Chemical Company, Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Co., Ltd., Anderson Development Co., and Huntsman Corporation, and among others.

Market Dynamics

Significant growth of the paints and coatings industry is expected to boost growth of the global isocyanates market. Isocyanates are widely used in the manufacture of coatings such as paints and varnishes, and elastomers. In the automobile industry, paints usually contain hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) and/or isophorone diisocyanate. Therefore, increasing production of vehicles is also expected to contribute to the market growth. Isocyanates are also used as primers or adhesives and in the manufacture of flexible and rigid foams, fibers. The weather resistant properties of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI) promote their use as adhesives and sealants. Methyl isocyanate (MIC) is used in the manufacture of pesticides, which increases its application in the agricultural sector.

Isocyanates Market 2019 forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

