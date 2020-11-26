Car Rearview Mirror Market Competitions by Players, Segmentations by Application, Types and Evolution Till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Due to the fast development of vehicles industry, Chinese market is becoming the most important market in the world. Many foreign car rearview mirror manufacturers enter into Chinese market by investment or joint venture with domestic companies. At present, the major companies in China are Magna Tangnali Tangnali, MSR, Ficosa, Ichikon and Changchun Fawer.The growing China vehicle market brings a big scale demand to the car rearview mirror industry. In the past years, the rearview mirror industry kept in a rapid development and the industry will still stay in a fast step in future.As the development of the car rearview mirror, electric adjustment function is gradually applied in the product and other additional functions are required to add to the rearview mirror. In future, the rearview mirror will become more intelligent.To grab more market, the domestic companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, foreign companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, China will be a market of fierce competition.

Car Rearview Mirror Introduction: Car rearview mirror is a mirror in automobiles and other vehicles, designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicle's backlight. It is an important auto part in vehicles for the safety of drivers. The mirror is not ground flat — the front glass surface is at an angle to the back (mirrored) surface. So if you looked at this mirror out of its casing, it would be wedge-shaped with the thicker edge at the top. Top key players in Global Car Rearview Mirror market 2019 are:

Magna Tangnali

SMR（China）

Ficosa（China）

Ichikon（China）

Changchun Fawer

MIC

Gentex (Shanghai)

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

Shanghai Ganxiang

Flabeg (Shanghai)

Beijing BlueView

Ningbo Joyson

Shanghai Mekra Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

Under rearview mirrors Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Cross passenger car