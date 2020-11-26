Diboride Chromium Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Diboride Chromium:

Diboride chromium is a gay powder. For the Cr–B system, six chromium borides (Cr2B, Cr5B3,CrB, Cr3B4, CrB4 and CrB2), among them, CrB2 is the most stable compound with a melting point of 2200 oC and is a potential candidate as the structural material, hard coating on cutting tools, and protective layer on mechanical parts to resist wear and corrosion.

Major manufactures of Diboride Chromium Industry:

H.C. Starck

Treibacher Industrie AG

Materion Corporation

JAPAN NEW METALS

Unichim

Micron Metals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

Jiangxi Ketai New Materials

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Diboride Chromium Market Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ultra-Pure Diboride Chromium

High Grade Diboride Chromium

Better Quality Diboride Chromium

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Sputtering Target

Wear-resistant component

Fire-proof materials

Others Scope of the Report:

Boride and chromium are the main materials for diboride chromium. Most large manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. Diboride chromium is mainly applied in target material, fire-proof materials and hard materials, of which target material paint industry occupies the largest share.

The price was at about 270 – 550 USD/Kg in 2015. The product profit margin was about 47% – 60 % in 2015, and the price has slight changes in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will change slightly.

The worldwide market for Diboride Chromium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.