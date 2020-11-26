External AC-DC Power Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

External AC-DC Power

As per the new research of Global External AC-DC Power Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of External AC-DC Power Report:

  • For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.
  • The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.
  • With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.
  • The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    External AC-DC Power Introduction:

    External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

    Top key players in Global External AC-DC Power market 2019 are:

  • Delta(Eltek)
  • Lite-On Technology
  • Acbel Polytech
  • Salcomp
  • Chicony Power
  • Emerson(Artesyn)
  • Flextronics
  • Mean Well
  • TDK Lambda
  • Phihong
  • FSP Group.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    External AC-DC Power Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Wall Plug-in
  • Desktop

    External AC-DC Power Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Computer & Office
  • Mobile Communications
  • Consumer
  • Telecom/Datacomm
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • LED Lighting
  • Wireless Power & Charging
  • Military & Aerospace

    Detailed TOC of Global External AC-DC Power Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 External AC-DC Power Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External AC-DC Power

    1.2 Classification of External AC-DC Power by Types

    1.2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global External AC-DC Power Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global External AC-DC Power Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) External AC-DC Power Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) External AC-DC Power Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) External AC-DC Power Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) External AC-DC Power Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) External AC-DC Power Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of External AC-DC Power (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 External AC-DC Power Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 External AC-DC Power Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 External AC-DC Power Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 External AC-DC Power Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global External AC-DC Power Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 External AC-DC Power Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 External AC-DC Power Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

