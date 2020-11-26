External AC-DC Power Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global External AC-DC Power Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13836962

Scope of External AC-DC Power Report:

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on External AC-DC Power Market External AC-DC Power Introduction: External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output. Top key players in Global External AC-DC Power market 2019 are:

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group. Analysis by Segmentation: External AC-DC Power Market Segment by Type, covers:

Wall Plug-in

Desktop External AC-DC Power Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging