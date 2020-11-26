Sorbitol Syrup Market Analysis 2020-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Sorbitol Syrup is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Sorbitol Syrup Introduction: Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses. Top key players in Global Sorbitol Syrup market 2019 are:

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science

Gulshan Polyols

Maize Products

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Tereos

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holding

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical

PT AKR Corporindo

Luwei Pharmacy

Lihua Starch

Qingyuan Foods

Dongxiao Biotechnology

Caixin Sugar

Luzhou Group Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Non-Crystallising

CrystallisingMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharma