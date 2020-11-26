Steel Roofing Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Steel Roofing:

Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.

Major manufactures of Steel Roofing Industry:

CertainTeed Roofing

Tata Steel Europe

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

Fletcher Building

Nucor Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

The OmniMax International

Safal Group

Isopan S.p.A.

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing

Bilka

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Drexel Metals Inc

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech

EDCO

Reed€™s Metals

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Corrugated Steel Panels

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing SeamMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Scope of the Report:

The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.

North America Steel Roofing€™s market size was valued at around USD 2806.9 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 2097.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of over 5.18% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Steel Roofing in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. China Steel Roofing market size is expected to reach US$ 820.4 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 4.77 % over the period 2013 to 2018.

The worldwide market for Steel Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9070 million US$ in 2024, from 6770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.