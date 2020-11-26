Steel Roofing Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

sambit 1 hour ago

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Steel Roofing

The New Report Titled: – Global Steel Roofing Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Steel Roofing market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13799507

About Steel Roofing:

Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.

Major manufactures of Steel Roofing Industry:

  • CertainTeed Roofing
  • Tata Steel Europe
  • NCI Building Systems
  • Kingspan Group
  • BlueScope Steel Limited
  • Fletcher Building
  • Nucor Building Systems
  • Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
  • The OmniMax International
  • Safal Group
  • Isopan S.p.A.
  • Pruszynski Ltd
  • McElroy Metal
  • Carlisle SynTec Systems
  • Firestone Building Products
  • Chief Industries
  • Ideal Roofing
  • Bilka
  • ATAS International
  • Interlock Roofing
  • Drexel Metals Inc
  • Headwaters Inc
  • Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech
  • EDCO
  • Reed€™s Metals
  • Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Steel Roofing Market

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Corrugated Steel Panels
  • Steel Shingles and Shakes
  • Stone-coated Steel Tiles
  • Standing SeamMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Residential Buildings
  • Non-Residential Buildings

    Scope of the Report:

  • The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.
  • North America Steel Roofing€™s market size was valued at around USD 2806.9 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 2097.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of over 5.18% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Steel Roofing in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. China Steel Roofing market size is expected to reach US$ 820.4 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 4.77 % over the period 2013 to 2018.
  • The worldwide market for Steel Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9070 million US$ in 2024, from 6770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Steel Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13799507

    Detailed TOC of Global Steel Roofing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Steel Roofing Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Roofing

    1.2 Classification of Steel Roofing by Types

    1.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Steel Roofing Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Steel Roofing Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Steel Roofing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Steel Roofing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Steel Roofing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Steel Roofing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Steel Roofing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Steel Roofing (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Steel Roofing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Steel Roofing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Steel Roofing Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Steel Roofing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Steel Roofing Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Steel Roofing Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Steel Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Steel Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Steel Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Steel Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13799507

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports: Dairy Package Market Outlook to 2026 Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

    Feed Glucanase Market Size, Latest Report | Chief Manufacturers, Market Growth, Technology Features, Analysis By 2026

    Impact of Covid-19 on Retrieval System Market Size 2020 to 2025 Segmentation at Region Level Including Market Revenue, Share and Price Analysis

    Sleeve Wrapping Machine Market Size, Latest Report | Chief Manufacturers, Market Growth, Technology Features, Analysis By 2026

    Refrigerated Counters Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2026

    Anti-Static EPE Foam Pouches Market Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Analysis, Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis

    Active Seat Belt System Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis by 2025

    Global Plastic Screen Protector Market Size 2020 to 2025 Report Includes Brief Analysis by Regions, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share

    Ultra-Short-Throw Lens Market Size Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2026

    Sawmill Market 2020 Report with Rapidly Growing CAGR at 3.02% Industry Size, Share, Revenue and Outlook to 2025

    Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2026

    Laser Cutting Heads Market Size Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2026

    • Next Post

    Disposable Lancets Market Size 2020 Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

    Thu Nov 26 , 2020
    Disposable Lancets Industry Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of Global […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now