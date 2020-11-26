Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) Summary:

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant semi-aromatic polyamide. As a member of the nylon family it is a semi-crystalline or amorphous material composed from a diacid and a diamine. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, PPA is ideal for use in a chemical environment or temperature extreme conditions. Common applications include automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors and coolant pumps as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries, and used as electrical insulation, switches and connectors in electrical & electronics industries.

Scope of Polyphthalamide (PPA) Report:

  • First, the polyphthalamide (PPA) industry concentration is high, high-end products mainly from United States and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. United States has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Dupont and Solvay, both have perfect products.
  • The production of polyphthalamide (PPA) increases from 121 K MT in 2011 to 181 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 10.57%. In the world wide, United States and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Dupont and Solvay are the global leading manufacturers of polyphthalamide (PPA), this two company hold about 48.17% of production share in 2015.
  • Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures started to develop PPA industry.
  • The worldwide market for Polyphthalamide (PPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market:

  • Dupont
  • Solvay
  • EMS-CHEMIE
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Arkema
  • Evonik
  • Sabic
  • BASF
  • AKRO-PLASTIC
  • KEP
  • DZT
  • NHU Special Materials.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Amorphous PPA
  • Semi-crystalline PPA

    Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electrical & Electronics Industry
  • Industrial Equipment
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyphthalamide (PPA)

    1.2 Classification of Polyphthalamide (PPA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Polyphthalamide (PPA) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

