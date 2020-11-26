Dextranase Market Report 2020: Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Dextranase Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13875750

Dextranase Summary:

Dextranase is obtained through submerged fermentation with the use of Bacillus Lichenifomis strains; the enzyme is an endonuclease, loyal acting β- glucan 1, 3 and 1, 4 glycosidic bonds, produce three – 5 glucose units oligosaccharides and glucose. The product can effectively break downβ- glucan in wheat and cereals endosperm cell walls, in the beer brewing used to reduce the viscosity of wort and improve the filtration performance, improve malt dissolution rate, to prevent the beer cloudy, stable quality of beer. Product is pale yellow powder or brown liquid; temperature range in 30 -60 ℃, the optimum temperature range in 50 -55 ℃; Applicable PH range 4.8-7.5, the optimum PH range 6.0-6.5.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, Dextranase market is saturated; many manufacturers gradually withdraw from this area, currently, Novozymes and Amano take high market share. Dextranase as a single enzyme, the manufacturer’s profit margin decreased year by year; however, the businesses of produce food-grade and non-food grade Dextranase, the prices and gross margins vary greatly.

At present, the product promotion for application is not obvious, while in the food and beverage industry, there are many alternatives, so its market competitiveness is not high enough.

Currently, little change in downstream applications, thus limiting the promotion of this product to a certain extent, I believe that in the next few years, with the application of this product gradually extended, will promote the development of the industry to a certain extent.

The worldwide market for Dextranase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Dextranase Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Dextranase Market:

Novozymes

Amano

Specialty Enzymes

Aumgene Biosciences

Dyadic Netherlands

EN Group

SunHY

Sunson

Vland Biotech Group

Shandong Longda Bio-Products

Yangshao Bo-Chemical

Shandong Jienuo Enzyme

Hunan Hong Ying Xiang Biochemistry

Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology

Hunan Lerkam Blology

Youtell Biotechnology Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade

Feed Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Feed Industry