Textile Chemicals Market is Projected to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn By 2027

The Global Textile Chemicals Market size is projected to reach at US$ 35.4 billion by 2027 and is expected to witness approximately 4.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The research study provides an analysis of the global Textile Chemicals industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2020 is considered as the base year.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19

The regional analysis of the global Textile Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand of Textile Chemicals among its end-users in the region due to the early adoption of technologies with rapid advancements. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027 due to technological advancements and emerging of original players in the region.

Textile Chemicals Market 2020 to 2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archroma

Lonsen Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman

Solvay

CHT Group

Market Segmentation as below:

By Product Outlook

Dyes & Dyestuff Basic Dyes Acid Dyes Direct Dyes Reactive Dyes Disperse Dyes Vat Dyes Sulfur Dyes Others (Azo Dyes and Mordant Dyes)

Coating & Sizing Chemicals Defoamers Wetting Agents Others (Adhesives, Softening Agents, and Antimicrobial Agents)

Surfactants

Finishing Agents

De-sizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Bleaching Agents

Others (Leveling Agents, Scouring Agents, and Fixing Agents)

By Application Outlook

Technical Textiles Geotech Meditech Agrotech Others (Clothtech, Including Buildtech, and Hometech)

Home Furnishing Textiles Furniture Carpets & Rugs Others

Industrial Textiles

Apparel

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

