Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Rehabilitation Robotics Summary:

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

Scope of Rehabilitation Robotics Report:

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Rehabilitation Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.7% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

