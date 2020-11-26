Global Modem Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Modem Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Modem Report:

The market is driven by various end-user industries. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.The key players are Motorola, Cisco, ARRIS, NETGEAR, Linksys, Ubee (Ambit), D-Link, TP-Link, Asus, Toshiba, Actiontec, Skyworth, Huawei, ZTE, Pantech, Lenovo, Zoom, Cradlepoint, USRobotics, PHILIPS, Westell and so on. Motorola, Cisco, ARRIS and NETGEAR are the leaders.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for Modem is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Modem Market Modem Introduction: A modem is a device that provides access to the Internet. The modem connects to the ISP, which typically provides either cable or DSL Internet service. Cable modems have a coaxial (or “coax”) connection, which is the same type of connector found on a TV or cable box. This connects to a cable port on the wall. DSL modems have a telephone connector, also called an RJ-11 jack, which connects to a telephone socket on the wall. Top key players in Global Modem market 2019 are:

Motorola

Cisco

ARRIS

NETGEAR

Linksys

Ubee (Ambit)

D-Link

TP-Link

Asus

Toshiba

Actiontec

Skyworth

Huawei

ZTE

Pantech

Lenovo

Zoom

Cradlepoint

USRobotics

PHILIPS

Westell. Analysis by Segmentation: Modem Market Segment by Type, covers:

DSL

Cable

Others Modem Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Household Application