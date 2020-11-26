Future of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Aircraft Fuel Tanks market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Aircraft Fuel Tanks:

A fuel tank (or petrol tank) is a safe container for flammable fluids. Though any storage tank for fuel may be so called, the term is typically applied to part of an engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled (fuel pump) or released (pressurized gas) into an engine.

Major manufactures of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Industry:

ContiTech

Meggitt

Zodiac

ATL

Vetus

IMTRA

Magam Safety

GEI Works

Plastimo

Turtle-Pac

Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Segment by Type, covers:

Flexible Tank

Rigid Tank Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Civil

Military Scope of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Report:

In the last several years, global market of aircraft fuel tanks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2017, global revenue of aircraft fuel tanks is nearly 6.62 M USD; the actual production is about 27.6 K units.

The proportion of flexible tank in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Civil field is the main application of aircraft fuel tanks, and the proportion in 2017 is about 77%. The market share in enjoying increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.