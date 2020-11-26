Future of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

Aircraft Fuel Tanks

The New Report Titled: – Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Aircraft Fuel Tanks market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Aircraft Fuel Tanks:

A fuel tank (or petrol tank) is a safe container for flammable fluids. Though any storage tank for fuel may be so called, the term is typically applied to part of an engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled (fuel pump) or released (pressurized gas) into an engine.

Major manufactures of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Industry:

  • ContiTech
  • Meggitt
  • Zodiac
  • ATL
  • Vetus
  • IMTRA
  • Magam Safety
  • GEI Works
  • Plastimo
  • Turtle-Pac
  • Musthane.

    Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Flexible Tank
  • Rigid Tank

    Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Civil
  • Military

    Scope of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of aircraft fuel tanks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2017, global revenue of aircraft fuel tanks is nearly 6.62 M USD; the actual production is about 27.6 K units.
  • The proportion of flexible tank in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
  • Civil field is the main application of aircraft fuel tanks, and the proportion in 2017 is about 77%. The market share in enjoying increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Aircraft Fuel Tanks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Fuel Tanks

    1.2 Classification of Aircraft Fuel Tanks by Types

    1.2.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Aircraft Fuel Tanks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Aircraft Fuel Tanks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Aircraft Fuel Tanks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Aircraft Fuel Tanks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Aircraft Fuel Tanks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Aircraft Fuel Tanks (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Tanks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

