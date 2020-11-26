Mancozeb Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

Mancozeb

The New Report Titled: – Global Mancozeb Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Mancozeb market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Mancozeb:

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

Major manufactures of Mancozeb Industry:

  • UPL
  • Coromandel International
  • Indofil
  • Dow AgroSciences
  • Limin Chemical
  • Hebei Shuangji Chemical
  • Nantong Baoye Chemical
  • XI’AN MPC STOCK.

    Mancozeb Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Mancozeb
  • Maneb
  • Zineb
  • Others

    Mancozeb Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Agricultural
  • Plantations and estates
  • Horticultural and ornamental crops
  • Others

    Scope of Mancozeb Report:

  • Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries Limited. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world. Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading company which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.The worldwide market for Mancozeb is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Mancozeb Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Mancozeb Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mancozeb

    1.2 Classification of Mancozeb by Types

    1.2.1 Global Mancozeb Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Mancozeb Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Mancozeb Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Mancozeb Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Mancozeb Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Mancozeb Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mancozeb Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mancozeb Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mancozeb Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mancozeb Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mancozeb Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Mancozeb (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Mancozeb Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Mancozeb Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Mancozeb Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Mancozeb Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Mancozeb Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Mancozeb Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Mancozeb Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Mancozeb Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Mancozeb Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Mancozeb Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Mancozeb Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Mancozeb Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Mancozeb Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Mancozeb Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Mancozeb Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

