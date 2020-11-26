Mancozeb Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

UPL

Coromandel International

Indofil

Dow AgroSciences

Limin Chemical

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

XI’AN MPC STOCK. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Mancozeb Market Mancozeb Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mancozeb

Maneb

Zineb

Others Mancozeb Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Agricultural

Plantations and estates

Horticultural and ornamental crops