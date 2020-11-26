Stainless Steel Plate Market Report 2020: Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Stainless Steel Plate Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Stainless Steel Plate market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Stainless Steel Plate:

Stainless steel plate refers to steel plate those are resistant to atmospheric, steam, water, acid, alkali, salt and other corrosion medium. According to the organization structure and chemical composition, stainless steel plate can be divided into martensitic stainless steel plate, ferritic stainless steel plate, austenitic stainless steel plate, duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate, precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate.

Major manufactures of Stainless Steel Plate Industry:

Tisco

Outokumpu

Posco

BAOSTEEL

Yusco

Acerinox

Jindal

Aperam

LISCO

AK Steel

NSSC

JFE

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Martensitic stainless steel plate

Ferritic stainless steel plate

Austenitic stainless steel plate

Duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer goods & Medicals

Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

Automotive & Heavy Transport

ABC & Infrastructure

Scope of the Report:

Due to the serious overcapacity and demand growth tend to be slow; the gross margin of steel industry has declined at a very low level as well as the gross margin of stainless steel plate industry. Though China government has published supporting policy in order to increase China local demand, its serious overcapacity can not be digested. It is forecasted the development of steel industry in the future is still not good.

There is also a certain space of stainless steel plate product demand, but basically the market shows scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products.

Although the manufacturing and marketing of stainless steel plate may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the stainless steel plate field before careful investigation.