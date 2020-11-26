Future of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE):

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.

Major manufactures of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry:

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng.

Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Wafer ATE

Wafer ATE

Packaged Device ATE Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/medical

Military/aviation Scope of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Semiconductor Test Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The market size of semiconductor automatic test equipment is expected to grow due to the growing SoC system and the surge in demand for consumer electronics products. In a rapidly changing market environment, device performance continues to challenge the limits of ATE system functionality. Especially nowadays, the increase of analog and mixed-signal ICs has made ATE equipment originally used for testing pure digital ICs unable to meet new test requirements. The elimination of test equipment has accelerated and the test cost has increased.