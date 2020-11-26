Middle East Non Lethal Weapons Market 2020-2022 / Size, Industry Trends, Outlook And Opportunity

Technically, non lethal weapons are weapons intended to just subdue or hurt a target. These are much less likely to kill a living target than conventional weapons like firearms and knives. Unintended risks of causalities are always there whenever force is applied, the main purpose of these non lethal weapons being to minimise the risk of deaths as much as possible. Non-lethal weapons are mainly used in policing and crowd controlling where application of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement demand minimum casualties. The end users of these products are primarily the police forces, military, United Nation forces and other peace keeping forces.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063894



Market Dynamics

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers -Except for a handful of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations most of the other Middle East countries are facing severe civil unrest, public violence and instability. This has led to the acquisition of these weapons by the law keeping forces to bolster their arsenal against these domestic threats. The demand for the non lethal weapons also skyrocketed in the recent years to keep in control the huge numbers of immigrants and refugees from the regions terrorised by ISIS

Market Restraints – Lack of proper training and doctrines limitations are the major challenges of the market. The current lack of professionalism and incompetency in usage of the non lethal weapons by the peace keeping forces is evident from the UN reports of human causalities in the Middle Eastern nations compared to their western counterparts. Market Opportunities -Market opportunities mainly lie in improvising the existing non lethal weapons and organising training programs for the law enforcement personnels.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on the product type – Ammunition, Direct Contact Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Others

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063894



Geographic Analysis

The market in the region is witnessing a healthy growth. Some of the prominent nations in this sector are Saudia Arabia, Iran, Israel etc.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are: Lampard less lethal, Non-lethal technologies, Dignia Equipments, Alliant Techsystems, BAE Systems, Boeing Defense space and security, Israel Aerospace Industries and general dynamics

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609