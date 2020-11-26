Middle East Aviation Market 2020-2022 / Growth, Trends And Future Opportunities

Technically, aviation is defined as the art of aeronautics which includes the design, development, production, operation and use of aircrafts. The aircrafts finally consist of separate systems for lift, propulsion and control each part being equally important for the proper flight of the aircraft.The end users are mainly the companies providing air-services, the military, research groups, wealthy individuals etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:With the rise in incomes in the developing Middle East and African nations more and more people are availing for airline services

Market Restraints:Recently, two of the regions’ largest carriers-the Abu Dhabi based Etihad and Dubai’s Emirates Airline has experienced a sharp fall of profits. This has led to the slowdown of the market

Market Opportunities:Most of the nations still lack appropriate airports, infrastructure and air-networks. Government incentives and relaxation of taxes will expand the airline services to more people, which will result in the growth of the market. Improving the infrastructure and setting up new air-routes would also help the market in the long run

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on Purpose

Based on Methods of Lift

Based on the Type of Propulsion

Civil aviation

General Aviation

Private

Commercial

Military Aviation

Experimental

Models

Lighter than air (aero-stat)

Heavier than air (aero-dyne)

Fixed-wing

Rotor-craft

Others

Unpowered aircraft

Powered aircraft

Propeller jet aircraft

Jet aircraft

Rotorcraft

Rocket-powered aircraft

Others

Geographic Analysis:

The Middle East and South-African nations are predicted to register the fastest growth rate in the whole world. The biggest markets in terms of airport projects are the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The top 10 fastest-growing markets in percentage terms will be in Africa – Sierra Leone, Guinea, Central African Republic, Benin, Mali, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Madagascar.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are: Vartan Product Support Middle East LLC, Middle East Propulsion Company – MEPC, Air parts Aviation Middle East, ExecuJet Middle East, Mid East Aviation Academy, SPS Middle East LLC, Space Imaging Middle East, MEBAA, Transworld Aviation FZE, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

