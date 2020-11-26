Middle East And Africa Small UAV Market 2020-2022 / Trends, Share, Growth And Opportunity

UAV stands for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (commonly known as a drone’). UAVs are one of the primary components of an UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System), the other one being a ground based controller which is connected to the UAVs by a system of communications. The flight of the UAVs could be managed in several ways: either by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers. The end users for this product are the military, researchers, security agencies, sport clubs, farmhouses, photographers etc.

Market Drivers:

Drones are of paramount importance in the military sector. It has wide range of uses like guarding borders, gathering intelligence, covert operations, doing surveillance and reconnaissance missions etc. These have been in high demands by the military owing to Middle East and Africa being the hub of some of the most terrorist groups like ISIS in the world.

UAVs are used by the police to fight organised crimes, drug cartels and human trafficking. They are indispensable for collecting evidences and capturing key moments from the shadow

Drones are widely used for advanced photography for example in wildlife photography and during shooting of the films. Market growth is particularly favourable from the wildlife photography subsector because Africa is the home to some of the greatest forests and varied wildlife in the whole world.

Market Restraints:

Drones are prone to accidents and blasts which could cause severe injuries. To avoid this there are strict airspace regulations by the governments. This also hinders the market attaining full potential.

Market Opportunities:

The development of new technologies to increase the range of uses and to minimize the risk would go a long way in advancing the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on the product type:

Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Nano UAV

Others

Based on the propulsion systems:

Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System

Hybrid Propulsion System

Solar Propulsion System

Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System

Others

Based on applications:

Defence

Transport/Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Geographic Analysis:

The market is steadily growing in this sector led by heavy investments from nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

Hales SA

Boeing Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Airbus Group

Israel Aerospace Industries

