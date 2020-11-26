Middle East And Africa In Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2022 / Trends, Leaders, Services And Future Forecast

In general an airline meal is the food, served to the passengers on board a commercial airliner, prepared by specialist airline catering services. These meals vary in quality and quantity depending upon the airline companies and classes of travel. They range from simple snacks or beverages in short-haul economy class to a seven-course grand meal in a first class long-haul flight. While ticket prices are regulated by governments in the domestic market, food is the one of the primary means different airlines differentiate themselves. The primary users of these marketing services are the various airliners and privet jets.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers: The Middle East and African nations have been developing fast. They are acquiring more and more airbus and air transports. This has been the major driver for the market. Healthy completion among the various domestic and foreign airlines has also boosted the airline catering sector. Passengers in this region are known to be sensitive to the service quality of things which includes the airline meals. Using this fact as an advantage the catering services could exercise value addition much more freely.

Market Restraints: The Middle East and African states are in a constant turmoil owing to the activities of terrorist organisations like the ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The regional economy suffers frequent setbacks which hinders the growth of the aviation market and its associated services.

Market Opportunities: Market opportunities mainly lie in govt. incentives and support to extend the airliner facilities to a larger number of people.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on the aircraft class: Economy class, Business class, First Class, Others

Based on the carrier type: Full service, Low-cost, Others

Based on the food type: Meal, Bakery & Confectioneries, Beverage & Others

Geographic Analysis:

The market in Middle East and Africa is witnessing a steady growth. Some of the prominent nations in this geographical area are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, South Africa Nigeria etc.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are: Compass GroupGate Gourmet, Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs

