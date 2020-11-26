Middle East And Africa In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market 2020-2022 / Growth, Opportunities And Top Key

Air travel has changed a lot in the last decade globally. With the advancement of technologies and development of infrastructure, air travel has become much safer, reliable and efficient. The current market is competitive with several air-service providing companies globally. While ticket pricing standards are set by authorities, in-flight entertainment and connectivity are areas which differentiate various airline services and allow them to attract more customers. In-flight entertainment refers to the services provided for the amusement of the customers during the course of the flight. Connectivity is an indicator of a networks’ concentration and its ability to transport passengers seamlessly & comfortably. The major end users for the market are the various airline services.

Market Dynamics

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:The Middle East and African region has some of the famous airlines in the market like the Emirates, Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Etihad. Most of these airlines are planning to invest in equipping their fleet with the best in-flight and connectivity systems. Growing disposable incomes of the people of the developing nations has led to more and more people availing for the air-services. The fall in prices of oil has also boosted the whole aviation sector in general.

Market Restraints:Frequent economic depressions and stiff competition leads to the lowering of the ticket prices by the airline services. As a result, the airline services like the in-flight entertainment systems are compromised to compensate the decreased pricing.

Market Opportunities:Market opportunities mainly lie in government incentives to modernise the airports, expand the networks and extend the services to more number of people.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of products: Hardware, Connectivity

On the basis of fit: Line Fit, Retro Fit

On the basis of class: First Class, Business Class, Economy Class and Others

Geographic Analysis:

Some of the prominent nations in this region are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya etc. Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya especially have huge potentials in this market. However, the Nigerian aviation industry is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are: Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Rockwell Collins

