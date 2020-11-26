Comprehensive Report on Storage Tank Industry Market by global COVID-19 impact analysis, industry trends, business strategies, opportunities and forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Storage Tank Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Storage Tank Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Storage Tank Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Storage Tank Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Storage Tank Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Fox Tank

CIMC

HUARUN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT

Pfaudler

MEKRO

Lanpec Technologies Limited

Luqiang metal container

HANJUNG CIT

WUXI XINLONG

CST

PermianLide

Motherwell Bridge

Highland Tank

ISHII IRON WORKS

Toyo Kanetsu K.K.

RXY

Wuxi Xinkaihe tank

CB&I

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Storage Tank Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Storage Tank Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Storage Tank

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Storage Tank industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Storage Tank Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Storage Tank Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Storage Tank Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Storage Tank Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Storage Tank Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Storage Tank Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Storage Tank

3.3 Storage Tank Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Storage Tank

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Storage Tank

3.4 Market Distributors of Storage Tank

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Storage Tank Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Storage Tank Market, by Type

4.1 Global Storage Tank Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Storage Tank Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Storage Tank Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Storage Tank Value and Growth Rate of Plastic

4.3.2 Global Storage Tank Value and Growth Rate of Metal

4.3.3 Global Storage Tank Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Storage Tank Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Storage Tank Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Storage Tank Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Storage Tank Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Storage Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Storage Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Water (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Storage Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil (2015-2020)

6 Global Storage Tank Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Storage Tank Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Storage Tank Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Storage Tank Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Storage Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Storage Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Storage Tank Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Storage Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Storage Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Storage Tank Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Storage Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Storage Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Storage Tank Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Storage Tank Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Storage Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Storage Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Storage Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Storage Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Fox Tank

12.1.1 Fox Tank Basic Information

12.1.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.1.3 Fox Tank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 CIMC

12.2.1 CIMC Basic Information

12.2.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.2.3 CIMC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 HUARUN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT

12.3.1 HUARUN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT Basic Information

12.3.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.3.3 HUARUN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Pfaudler

12.4.1 Pfaudler Basic Information

12.4.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.4.3 Pfaudler Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 MEKRO

12.5.1 MEKRO Basic Information

12.5.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.5.3 MEKRO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Lanpec Technologies Limited

12.6.1 Lanpec Technologies Limited Basic Information

12.6.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.6.3 Lanpec Technologies Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Luqiang metal container

12.7.1 Luqiang metal container Basic Information

12.7.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.7.3 Luqiang metal container Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 HANJUNG CIT

12.8.1 HANJUNG CIT Basic Information

12.8.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.8.3 HANJUNG CIT Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 WUXI XINLONG

12.9.1 WUXI XINLONG Basic Information

12.9.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.9.3 WUXI XINLONG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 CST

12.10.1 CST Basic Information

12.10.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.10.3 CST Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 PermianLide

12.11.1 PermianLide Basic Information

12.11.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.11.3 PermianLide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Motherwell Bridge

12.12.1 Motherwell Bridge Basic Information

12.12.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.12.3 Motherwell Bridge Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Highland Tank

12.13.1 Highland Tank Basic Information

12.13.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.13.3 Highland Tank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 ISHII IRON WORKS

12.14.1 ISHII IRON WORKS Basic Information

12.14.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.14.3 ISHII IRON WORKS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Toyo Kanetsu K.K.

12.15.1 Toyo Kanetsu K.K. Basic Information

12.15.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.15.3 Toyo Kanetsu K.K. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 RXY

12.16.1 RXY Basic Information

12.16.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.16.3 RXY Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Wuxi Xinkaihe tank

12.17.1 Wuxi Xinkaihe tank Basic Information

12.17.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.17.3 Wuxi Xinkaihe tank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 CB&I

12.18.1 CB&I Basic Information

12.18.2 Storage Tank Product Introduction

12.18.3 CB&I Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Storage Tank Market Forecast

14.1 Global Storage Tank Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Plastic Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Metal Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Storage Tank Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Chemical Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Water Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Oil Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Storage Tank Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

