Hydrogen Cyanamide Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

Hydrogen cyanamide (or Cyanamide) is a white solid organic compound with the formula CH2N2, the molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asia’s economies in a state of slow growth, hydrogen cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while China’s demand is relatively stable.

Hydrogen cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%.

Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Cyanamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Hydrogen Cyanamide Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Hydrogen Cyanamide Market:

Alz Chem

Denka

NIPPON CARBIDE

Darong Group

Youlian Fine Chemical

Zhongru Chemical

Kanglong Pharmaceutical

Xinmiao Chemical

Deda Biological Engineering

Efirm Biochemistry

Solution

Crystal

Solution

Agriculture

Pharmacy

Agriculture

Pharmacy