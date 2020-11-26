Emerging Food Dehydrators Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Food Dehydrators:

A food dehydrator refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.

With the improvement of national economy, the food dehydrators industry has rapidly developed and it now plays an important part in people’s life. Production market and manufacturers are expanding, food dehydrators are seizing the market with increasing brand and marketing effect.

The food dehydrators market concentration is relatively low; there are a lot more small manufacturers around the world, and high-end products are mainly from USA. Excalibur, Presto and Nesco took the top three sales volume share spots in the food dehydrators market in 2015 and 2016.

With more and more intense industry competition, price of food dehydrators was slightly decreased in the past few years.

The worldwide market for Food Dehydrators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.