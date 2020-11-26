Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Analysis 2020-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

Fosfomycin Trometamol

The New Report Titled: – Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Fosfomycin Trometamol market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Fosfomycin Trometamol:

Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform.Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.

Major manufactures of Fosfomycin Trometamol Industry:

  • Zambon
  • Northesat Pharm
  • Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals
  • Xunda Pharma
  • FarmaSino Pharmaceutical
  • Guilin Hwasun

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules
  • Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Common Urinary Tract Infection
  • Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection
  • Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of fosfomycin trometamol developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2015, global revenue of fosfomycin trometamol is nearly 44 million usd; the actual production is about 354 MT.the global average price of fosfomycin trometamol is in the decreasing trend, from 131 USD /kg in 2011 to 124 USD/kg in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.the classification of fosfomycin trometamol includes fosfomycin tromethamine granules and fosfomycin tromethamine powder, and the proportion of fosfomycin tromethamine granules in 2015 is about 56%.fosfomycin trometamol is widely used in urinary tract infection. china is the largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, with a production market share nearly 83% in 2015. europe is the second largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.north america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.market competition is not intense. Zambon and northesat pharm, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The worldwide market for Fosfomycin Trometamol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fosfomycin Trometamol

    1.2 Classification of Fosfomycin Trometamol by Types

    1.2.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Fosfomycin Trometamol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Fosfomycin Trometamol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Fosfomycin Trometamol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Fosfomycin Trometamol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Fosfomycin Trometamol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Fosfomycin Trometamol (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Fosfomycin Trometamol Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Fosfomycin Trometamol Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Fosfomycin Trometamol Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Fosfomycin Trometamol Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

