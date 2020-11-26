Vermicompost Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trends of 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Vermicompost Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Vermicompost market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.