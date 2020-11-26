Marble Market Rapid Growth | Industry Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2024

Marble

The New Report Titled: – Global Marble Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Marble market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Marble:

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

Major manufactures of Marble Industry:

  • Levantina
  • Polycor
  • Indiana Limestone Company
  • Vetter Stone
  • Topalidis
  • Antolini
  • Temmer Marble
  • Tekmar
  • Pakistan Onyx Marble
  • Dimpomar
  • Mumal Marbles
  • Can Simsekler Construction
  • Mármoles Marín
  • Aurangzeb Marble Industry
  • Etgran
  • Amso International
  • Universal Marble & Granite
  • Best Cheer Stone Group
  • Fujian Fengshan Stone Group
  • Xiamen Wanlistone Stock
  • Kangli Stone Group
  • Hongfa
  • Xishi Group
  • Jin Long Run Yu
  • Xinpengfei Industry
  • Jinbo Construction Group
  • Fujian Dongsheng Stone
  • Guanghui.

    Marble Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • White Marble
  • Black Marble
  • Yellow Marble
  • Red Marble
  • Green Marble and others

    Marble Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Construction and Decoration
  • Statuary and Monuments
  • Furniture
  • Others

    Scope of Marble Report:

  Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite.The global marble market is worth over $50 Billion, according to our survey. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as construction and decoration, statuary and monuments, furniture and others. Until 2016, EU overall was the dominant producer and exporter of marble, but strong growth in emerging markets, especially in China, Pakistan and India, means that Asia is assuming dominance as a producing and exporting region. In 2016, the world production of marble reached 816 Million Sq.m. The world's top ten natural marble producers include China, India, Iran, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and Greece.. Leading players in marble industry are Levantina, Polycor inc, Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Topalidis S.A., Antolini, etc.Marble is a highly-fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just c 3.76% of the market. Marble can be classified based on the color. Yellow marble is assumed to be the most prevalent kind of marble, considering the large stock of beige marble in Europe. The production of black marble, white marble and green marble are also considerable.A key variable in the performance of marble producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), stone resources of the world are sufficient to cater to foreseeable needs. Nevertheless, resources can be limited on a local level or occasionally on a regional level due to the lack of a particular type of stone. Marble resources are mainly located in Italy, China, Turkey, Philippines, France, Brazil, USA, India, Morocco, Austria, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Greece. Italy has abundant resources of high quality marble, positioning the nation as a key marble producer and exporter in the world. Turkey is located at the world's richest natural stone Alps area. There are a mass of marble resources from Anatolia to the Thrace region. The materials of marble include marble blocks, to some companies, marble block can be satisfied with own production, while to others, marble blocks have to be purchased from other suppliers. The price of marble tile follow the marble block price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a 'pass through' clause that smooth the impact. The largest consumption area of marble is Europe, which accounted for 29.05% of world marble consumption in 2016. The consumption of marble in USA, India and China are also considerable. The global marble production value will increase to 64 Billion USD in 2023, from 52 Billion USD in 2016. It is estimated that the global marble demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.01% in terms of revenue from 2106 to 2023.The worldwide market for Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 62100 million US$ in 2024, from 52000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Marble Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Marble Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marble

    1.2 Classification of Marble by Types

    1.2.1 Global Marble Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Marble Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Marble Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Marble Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Marble Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Marble Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Marble Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Marble Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Marble Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Marble Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Marble Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Marble (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Marble Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Marble Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Marble Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Marble Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Marble Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Marble Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Marble Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Marble Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Marble Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Marble Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Marble Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Marble Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Marble Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Marble Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Marble Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

