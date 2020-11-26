Dimer Acid Market Report 2020: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Dimer Acid Summary:

Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer. Dimer acid is a kind of important oil which is widely used in chemical in coating, surface active agent, lubricant, printing ink, hot melt adhesive industry.

Scope of Dimer Acid Report:

Increasing polyamide resins demand on account of high construction spending in Brazil, China, India and Mexico is expected to remain a key driving factor for global dimer acid market. Growing demand for oilfield chemicals on account of increasing drilling activities is also anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile price of key raw materials is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants.

The Dimer Acid industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American and European manufacturers. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Arizona, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Wilmar’s factory is close to the big palm and soybean planting base China and Malaysia. In the raw material area, the production tall oil acid cost of the American bromine is higher than soybean oil and colza oil of the Chinese. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

The worldwide market for Dimer Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Wilmar (SG)

Arizona (US)

Emery (MAS)

Croda (UK)

BASF (DE)

Oleon (BE)

Florachem (US)

Henkel (DE)

KLK (CN)

Anqing Hongyu Shandong (CN)

Shandong Huijin (CN)

Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)

Anqing Juyuan (CN)

Jiujiang Lishan (CN)

Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)

Yongzai (CN)

Hubei Weidun (CN)

Guangrao Xinhe(CN)

Baixintech (CN). Segmentation Analysis: Dimer Acid Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Dimer Acid

Distilled Dimer Acid

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Dimer Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Nonreactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive Polyamide Resins

Oilfield Chemicals