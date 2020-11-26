Dimer Acid Market Report 2020: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

Dimer Acid

Global Dimer Acid Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Dimer Acid Summary:

Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer. Dimer acid is a kind of important oil which is widely used in chemical in coating, surface active agent, lubricant, printing ink, hot melt adhesive industry.

Scope of Dimer Acid Report:

  • Increasing polyamide resins demand on account of high construction spending in Brazil, China, India and Mexico is expected to remain a key driving factor for global dimer acid market. Growing demand for oilfield chemicals on account of increasing drilling activities is also anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile price of key raw materials is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants.
  • The Dimer Acid industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American and European manufacturers. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Arizona, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.
  • Many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Wilmar’s factory is close to the big palm and soybean planting base China and Malaysia. In the raw material area, the production tall oil acid cost of the American bromine is higher than soybean oil and colza oil of the Chinese. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
  • The worldwide market for Dimer Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Dimer Acid Market:

  • Wilmar (SG)
  • Arizona (US)
  • Emery (MAS)
  • Croda (UK)
  • BASF (DE)
  • Oleon (BE)
  • Florachem (US)
  • Henkel (DE)
  • KLK (CN)
  • Anqing Hongyu Shandong (CN)
  • Shandong Huijin (CN)
  • Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)
  • Anqing Juyuan (CN)
  • Jiujiang Lishan (CN)
  • Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)
  • Yongzai (CN)
  • Hubei Weidun (CN)
  • Guangrao Xinhe(CN)
  • Baixintech (CN).

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Dimer Acid Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Industrial Dimer Acid
  • Distilled Dimer Acid
  • Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

    Dimer Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Nonreactive Polyamide Resins
  • Reactive Polyamide Resins
  • Oilfield Chemicals
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Dimer Acid Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Dimer Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dimer Acid

    1.2 Classification of Dimer Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Dimer Acid Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Dimer Acid Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Dimer Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Dimer Acid Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Dimer Acid Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Dimer Acid Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Dimer Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Dimer Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Dimer Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Dimer Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Dimer Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Dimer Acid (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dimer Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Dimer Acid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dimer Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Dimer Acid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Dimer Acid Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Dimer Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Dimer Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Dimer Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Dimer Acid Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Dimer Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Dimer Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Dimer Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Dimer Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Dimer Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Dimer Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

