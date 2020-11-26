Patio Heaters Market Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution to The Total Market

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Patio Heaters

Global Patio Heaters Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Patio Heaters Summary:

A patio heater (also called a mushroom or umbrella heater) is a radiant heating appliance for generating thermal radiation for outdoor use.A burner on top of a pole, it burns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane or butane, and directs the flames against a perforated metal screen. Heat is radiated from the surface of the screen in a circular pattern around the appliance. A reflector a top the burner reflects heat that would be otherwise lost upwards. This is because the reflecting hood is usually silvered which makes it a poor absorber of heat but excellent at reflecting infra-red radiation back. This reduces the amount of heat lost by conduction as silvered surfaces will not absorb infra-red light. The chimenea is an alternative to the patio heater for home use, which burns wood instead of gas.

Scope of Patio Heaters Report:

  • A patio heater, also known as an umbrella or mushroom heater, is a radiant heating appliance that generates thermal radiation in outdoor spaces. Patio heaters run on natural gas or propane gas. They also run on electricity. During the operation of a patio heater, heat is radiated in a circular pattern around the appliance. Patio heaters facilitate the provision of warmth in their vicinity.
  • The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Patio Heaters. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Patio Heaters market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report. The worldwide market for Patio Heaters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Patio Heaters Market:

  • Bond
  • AZ Patio Heaters
  • AmazonBasics
  • Napoleon
  • Blue Rhino
  • Lava Heat Italia
  • Bromic
  • Dayva
  • Infratech
  • Lynx
  • Solaira
  • Sunglo
  • Sunpak
  • SYMO nv.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Patio Heaters Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Electric
  • Natural Gas
  • Propane

    Patio Heaters Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Commercial
  • Residential

    Detailed TOC of Global Patio Heaters Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Patio Heaters Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Patio Heaters

    1.2 Classification of Patio Heaters by Types

    1.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Patio Heaters Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Patio Heaters Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Patio Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Patio Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Patio Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Patio Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Patio Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Patio Heaters (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Patio Heaters Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Patio Heaters Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Patio Heaters Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Patio Heaters Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Patio Heaters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Patio Heaters Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Patio Heaters Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Patio Heaters Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Patio Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Patio Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Patio Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Patio Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

