MRI Metal Detector Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

MRI Metal Detector

The New Report Titled: – Global MRI Metal Detector Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the MRI Metal Detector market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About MRI Metal Detector:

MRI Metal Detector refer to the Ferromagnetic Detection Systems for entry to MRI room. Audio and Visual alarm indication are integral with sensor array. Ferromagnetic objects taken through the MRI door into Zone 4 can lead to serious injury, time consuming delays, or costly damage to the valuable imaging system. When ferrous objects reach the MRI magnet’s fringe field, they can be strongly attracted, at high speed, towards the magnet’s core. This frightening and dangerous phenomenon is known as the projectile effect.

Major manufactures of MRI Metal Detector Industry:

  • CEIA USA Ltd.
  • ETS Lindgren
  • Fujidenolo
  • ITEL Telecomunicazioni
  • Kopp Development
  • Metrasens
  • Biodex

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Wall-mounted MRI Metal Detector
  • Handheld MRI Metal Detector
  • Mobile MRI Metal Detector

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Other Healthcare Institutions

    Scope of the Report:

  • There are currently three types of MRI Metal Detector in the market: Wall-mounted type, Mobile and Portable/Handheld types. Wall-mounted MRI Metal Detectors are the most favorite type using by hospitals and other healthcare centers.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.
  • The worldwide market for MRI Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

