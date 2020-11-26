Intravenous Solutions Market 2020: Key Players with Product Particulars, Applications, Market Size & Forecast Till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The North America average price of intravenous solutions is in the increasing trend, from 404 USD/K Units in 2011 to 417 USD/K Units in 2016.The classification of intravenous solutions includes crystalloids, colloids, and other. The proportion of crystalloids in 2016 is about 78%, and the proportion keeps steady.Intravenous solutions are widely used for basic IV solutions, nutrient infusion solution. The most proportion of intravenous solutions is basic IV solutions, and the consumption in 2016 is 2627 M units.USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 81% in 2016. Following USA, Canada is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10%. Mexico consumption market share is about 7%.The market is relatively concentrated. Baxter, Hospira, B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi.are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Intravenous Solutions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 1930 million US$ in 2024, from 1710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Intravenous Solutions Market Intravenous Solutions Introduction: Intravenous Solutions is the infusion of liquid substances directly into a vein. Therapies administered intravenously are often included in the designation of specialty drugs. Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips because many systems of administration employ a drip chamber, which prevents air from entering the blood stream (air embolism), and allows an estimation of flow rate. Top key players in Global Intravenous Solutions market 2019 are:

Baxter

Hospira

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

Claris Lifesciences

Grifols

Vifor Pharma

JW Life Science. Analysis by Segmentation: Intravenous Solutions Market Segment by Type, covers:

Crystalloids

Colloids

Others Intravenous Solutions Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Basic IV Solutions

Nutrient Infusion Solution