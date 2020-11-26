Friction Reducers Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Friction Reducers Market 2020

Friction Reducers Summary:

Friction Reducers are added to unconventional fracturing fluids to reduce pipe friction, allowing for higher injection rates in a stimulation treatment.

Scope of the Friction Reducers Report:

The worldwide market for Friction Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Friction Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Players playing dynamic role in Friction Reducers Market:

BASF

Halliburton

Innospec Oilfield

Rockwater Energy Solutions

Celeritas Chemicals

Di-Corp

Kemira

Rocanda Enterprises

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Oil-soluble

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas