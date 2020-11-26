Friction Reducers Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Friction Reducers

Global Friction Reducers Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Friction Reducers Summary:

Friction Reducers are added to unconventional fracturing fluids to reduce pipe friction, allowing for higher injection rates in a stimulation treatment.

Scope of the Friction Reducers Report:

  • The worldwide market for Friction Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Friction Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Friction Reducers Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Friction Reducers Market:

  • BASF
  • Halliburton
  • Innospec Oilfield
  • Rockwater Energy Solutions
  • Celeritas Chemicals
  • Di-Corp
  • Kemira
  • Rocanda Enterprises

  • Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Oil-soluble
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Friction Reducers Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Friction Reducers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Friction Reducers

    1.2 Classification of Friction Reducers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Friction Reducers Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Friction Reducers Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Friction Reducers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Friction Reducers Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Friction Reducers Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Friction Reducers Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Friction Reducers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Friction Reducers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Friction Reducers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Friction Reducers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Friction Reducers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Friction Reducers (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Friction Reducers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Friction Reducers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Friction Reducers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Friction Reducers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Friction Reducers Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Friction Reducers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Friction Reducers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Friction Reducers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Friction Reducers Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Friction Reducers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Friction Reducers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Friction Reducers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Friction Reducers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Friction Reducers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Friction Reducers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

