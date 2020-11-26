Epinephrine Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Epinephrine

As per the new research of Global Epinephrine Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Epinephrine Report:

  • United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Epinephrine market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Epinephrine in 2017. In the industry, Mylan Inc profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Impax and ALK Abello ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 52.75%, 4.37% and 2.64% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Epinephrine, including Epinephrine Auto-injector, Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe and Combination Epinephrine Products. And Epinephrine Auto-injector is the main type for Epinephrine, and the Epinephrine Auto-injector reached a sales value of approximately 1430.61 M USD in 2017, with 63.69% of global sales value.Epinephrine technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Epinephrine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 3410 million US$ in 2024, from 2250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Epinephrine Market

    Epinephrine Introduction:

    Epinephrine, also known as adrenalin or adrenaline, is a hormone, neurotransmitter and medication. Epinephrine is normally produced by both the adrenal glands and certain neurons. It plays an important role in the fight-or-flight response by increasing blood flow to muscles, output of the heart, pupil dilation, and blood sugar. It does this by its effects on alpha and beta receptors. It is found in many animals and some one-cell organisms. Jokichi Takamine first isolated epinephrine in 1901.

    Top key players in Global Epinephrine market 2019 are:

  • Mylan Inc
  • Impax
  • ALK Abello
  • Lincoln Medical Ltd
  • Pfizer
  • Amphastar
  • Emerade
  • Grand Pharma
  • Harvest Pharmaceuticals
  • Merit Pharmaceutical
  • Tianjin Jinyao Group.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Epinephrine Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Epinephrine Auto-injector
  • Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe
  • Combination Epinephrine Products

    Epinephrine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Anaphylaxis
  • Cardiac Arrest
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Epinephrine Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Epinephrine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epinephrine

    1.2 Classification of Epinephrine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Epinephrine Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Epinephrine Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Epinephrine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Epinephrine Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Epinephrine Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Epinephrine Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Epinephrine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Epinephrine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Epinephrine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Epinephrine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Epinephrine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Epinephrine (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Epinephrine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Epinephrine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Epinephrine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Epinephrine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Epinephrine Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Epinephrine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Epinephrine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Epinephrine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Epinephrine Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Epinephrine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Epinephrine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Epinephrine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Epinephrine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Epinephrine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Epinephrine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

