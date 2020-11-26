Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

Isoamyl Alcohol

Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Isoamyl Alcohol Summary:

Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.

Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Isoamyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Isoamyl Alcohol Market:

  • Petrom
  • Oxiteno
  • BASF
  • Chemoxy
  • Alfrebro
  • Oxea-Chemicals
  • Nimble Technologies
  • Kaili Chemical
  • Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
  • Shandong Hongyuan Chemical
  • Sanjiang Chemical
  • Baohua Chemical

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Isoamyl Alcohol (98%)
  • Isoamyl Alcohol (99%)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Spices Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Isoamyl Alcohol Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isoamyl Alcohol

    1.2 Classification of Isoamyl Alcohol by Types

    1.2.1 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Isoamyl Alcohol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Isoamyl Alcohol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Isoamyl Alcohol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Isoamyl Alcohol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Isoamyl Alcohol Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Isoamyl Alcohol (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Isoamyl Alcohol Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Isoamyl Alcohol Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Isoamyl Alcohol Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Isoamyl Alcohol Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Isoamyl Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

