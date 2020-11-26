Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Isoamyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Major Players playing dynamic role in Isoamyl Alcohol Market:

Petrom

Oxiteno

BASF

Chemoxy

Alfrebro

Oxea-Chemicals

Nimble Technologies

Kaili Chemical

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Shandong Hongyuan Chemical

Sanjiang Chemical

Isoamyl Alcohol (98%)

Spices Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Metallurgical Industry